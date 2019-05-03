Blake Lively Hits The Red Carpet With A Fabulous Accessory — A Baby Bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out on the red carpet for the movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu with a surprise accessory – a baby bump. According to E! News, the couple surprised fans after Lively wore a cheery yellow dress that matched the premier’s color scheme and showed off her growing tummy.

Lively and Reynolds have two children together, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez. The couple married in 2012, and since then, they’ve made their family a priority with a home outside of the glitz of Hollywood in Bedford, New York.

Some people might find it hard to juggle their careers and a constantly growing family, but the couple knows how to make it work. Reynolds told People that they make sure to prioritize their family time and to be sure not to be filming at the same time so that they can spend their days together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds said.

At the same time, they try to keep their kids out of the limelight so that they can experience growing up just like any other toddler might. The couple is notoriously private and has largely kept the lives of their children under wraps.

“My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public,” Blake said. “Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had.”

THIS is how you make a statement. #BlakeLively shows up to support #RyanReynolds at #DetectivePikachu premiere with a little announcement of her own… pic.twitter.com/de74Ftcg3E — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 2, 2019

No word yet on when baby number 3 is due, but judging by the adoring looks that Reynolds was giving Lively, the pair are pleased as punch about the soon-to-be addition to their family.

Reynolds has gushed about Lively in the past, saying that she has made his life better and has given him the two “most incredible” children a father could have. While accepting his star on the walk of fame, he told her that he had become a father, thanks to her, rather than just being the “fun uncle” that he’d resigned himself to be.

The Deadpool star voices a character in the latest Pikachu installment, which hits theaters May 10.