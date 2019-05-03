Donald Trump Crushed By Top Democratic Candidates In New Poll, Beto O’Rourke Would Beat Trump By Widest Margin

A new CNN poll shows that if the 2020 election were held today, Donald Trump would lose in one-sided fashion to almost any top Democrat.

If the 2020 presidential election were held today, Donald Trump would barely stand a chance of winning against any of five top Democratic contenders, according to a new poll released on Thursday by CNN and SSRS research. But of all of the Democrats, former Texas congressional rep Beto O’Rourke would defeat Trump by the widest margin, according to the poll.

The 46-year-old O’Rourke who ran an insurgent campaign for Senate against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018, only to lose by a slim 2.6 points which was the closest Texas Senate race in 40 years, according to The Houston Chronicle, holds a commanding 10 percentage point lead over Trump in the CNN/SSRS poll. In the hypothetical, head-to-head election, O’Rourke defeats Trump with 52 percent to just 42 percent for Trump.

The Democratic candidate with the second-largest advantage over Trump in the poll was former Vice President Joe Biden, who took 51 percent to 45 for Trump. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also beats trump by six points, but takes 50 percent of the vote — according to the CNN poll — to 44 for Trump.

As CNN reporter Ryan Struyk pointed on on Twitter, however, there is one demographic group with which Trump remains enduringly popular — white Americans who lack a college degree, the group generally described as Trump’s “base.”

Former Texas Congressionalk rep Beto O’Rourke would thrash Donald Trump in a head-to-head election, a new poll shows. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Among non-college whites, Trump wins easily over every Democrat, even Biden who comes closest at 13 points back. But among all voters, Trump would beat only Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and by a mere one percentage point, according to the CNN/SSRS results. California Senator Kamala Harris beats Trump by four points in the poll, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tops Trump by three percentage points.

Another poll released on Thursday, this one by Quinnipiac University, also contained bad news for Trump. According to the Quinnipiac survey, 57 percent of Americans believe that Donald Trump has been a criminal since before he took office, with only 28 percent believing that Trump did not commit crimes before assuming the White House.

But when it comes to whether Trump has committed crimes while in office, however, Americans are more divided, according to Quinnipiac. The poll found that an equal number, 46 percent, say that Trump has committed crimes while in office, and that Trump has not committed any criminal acts during his term.

Nonetheless, with more than half of all Americans believing that Trump wither is now or has been a criminal in his past, Americans overwhelmingly oppose impeachment proceedings against Trump — with two of every three, 66 percent, saying that Congress should not hold hearings aimed at impeachment, according to the Quinnipiac poll.