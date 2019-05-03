When Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Get Engaged? Beau Clark Dishes On Plans To Propose

Beau Clark is confirming plans to propose to his girlfriend of just over a year.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have been in a committed relationship with one another for over a year but are they ready to get engaged?

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 finale, Clark was seen confirming his plans to propose to Schroeder during a conversation with his girlfriend’s co-star and former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

“You’re going to ask her to marry you, aren’t you?” Vanderpump asked Clark.

“I am, yeah,” he replied.

According to Vanderpump, it is quite clear that Clark truly values Schroeder for who she is and that’s different from anything she’s had with anyone else. Vanderpump also said that she could see that Clark cares for Schroeder even more than he cares for himself.

During an earlier episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, made an appearance and informed Schroeder that she would likely mess things up with Clark, and that she wasn’t on his same level. Because of this, Schroeder explained, she began acting out of insecurity and started allowing that negativity into her relationship.

After joining the conversation and explaining her insecurities to Vanderpump, Schroeder proclaimed that she loves Clark so much that it actually hurts. She then said during a cast confessional that it felt good to hear Vanderpump assure her that she and Clark are on the right track, especially after hearing such mean comments from her mother.

In addition to Vanderpump, there at least a couple of other Vanderpump Rules stars who would be happy to see Schroeder and Clark end up getting engaged.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine weeks ago, Tom Sandoval was asked which of his co-stars would be next to get engaged.

“Maybe Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark,” he shared. “They haven’t been together that long but they seem like they have a pretty healthy relationship and I know they’re both pretty into that idea.” It’s definitely no secret that Stassi, 30, and her ~beau~ Beau are seriously #RelationshipGoals, so we dig that even their friends feel the love.

“They’re in the midst of like a marathon honeymoon phase,” Tom Schwartz added. “Of course there have been a few peaks and valleys during that honeymoon phase, but she looks happier than she’s ever been and Beau is madly in love. I feel like they’re a great match for each other. It’s really nice to see her so happy.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, which begins airing on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.