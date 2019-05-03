Angelique Mayhew Pictures: Wife Of Actor Peter Mayhew Was A Fraction Of His Height, But Never Overshadowed

Angelique Mayhew was just a fraction of the height of her famous husband, actor Peter Mayhew, but was never overshadowed by the Star Wars actor as the pair worked side by side on charitable endeavors.

Peter Mayhew passed away this week at the age of 74, and family members released a statement noting how much his role in the space saga meant to him.

“He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca, and it showed in every frame of the films, from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth,” his family said in a statement, via WTKR. “But to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more than a role in a film.”

But Star Wars wasn’t the only important part of Peter Mayhew’s life. He also worked alongside wife Angelique on the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which was devoted to help and comfort people affected by any forms of suffering. The organization frequently works alongside the Make a Wish Foundation to help cover any extra expenses for children and families who go on once-in-a-lifetime trips and experiences.

The foundation has been active in humanitarian crises as well, recently sending emergency supplies to Venezuela through participating hospitals. The foundation sent pallets of baby formula, diapers, and other foods to help people affected by the economic and civil crisis in the South American nation.

Peter and Angelique had equal roles in the foundation’s work, and on its website a letter that describes the foundation is signed from “Peter & Angie Mayhew.”

Peter and Angelique Mayhew even got into work themselves, hosting the widow of Star Wars superfan Daniel Fleetwood, whose last wish was to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens before he died. The Star Wars community rallied behind Daniel, and the studio arranged for him to see the movie before its release. Later, the Mayhews hosted Daniel’s family in their own home.

After Peter Mayhew’s death, family members have suggested that anyone looking to honor his memory could make a donation to the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

We were delighted to have @pandorashley and family out to visit and see the Chewie Room today! #ForceForDaniel — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 29, 2015

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Family members have said that Angelique Mayhew will take over the foundation after Peter’s passing.

Angelique Mayhew was often by her husband’s side throughout his career as well, appearing on the red carpet for the most recent release of Star Wars: Rogue One. Many noted the difference in height between Angelique and her husband, who stood at 7-foot-2.