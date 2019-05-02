‘Teen Mom 2’ Divorce Looming? Jenelle Evans Reportedly Wants To Split From David Eason But She’s ‘Too Scared’

Jenelle Evans may never leave her husband.

Jenelle Evans claimed she was considering divorcing her husband, David Eason, after he tragically killed her dog, a Frenchie named Nugget, earlier this week, but according to a new report, she may be “too scared” to leave him.

Following the Teen Mom 2 star’s interview with Us Weekly, a May 2 report from Radar Online has revealed that while Evans may be considering leaving her husband, she doesn’t have the “strength or confidence” to pull the plug on their marriage.

“She’s not divorcing him,” the insider said. “She is back with him. She doesn’t want people to know obviously, but she is back home with him.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans have likely heard, Eason killed Nugget after the animal snapped on his two-year-old daughter, Ensley. However, according to the insider, little dogs are known to nip at toddlers who “mess with them.”

Following the incident with Ensley, Radar Online revealed, Eason took Nugget outside away from the kids and shot it, point blank. Needless to say, Eason’s shocking behavior has made his wife fearful and in the past, he’s reportedly been known to threaten her when she’s spoken about leaving.

“He’s violent, and he’s controlling and manipulative,” the insider said.

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and share one child, two-year-old Ensley.

Evans is also mom to nine-year-old Jace and four-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with Barbara Evans and Nathan Griffith, respectively. As for Eason, he has two older kids as well, including Maryssa, who has been featured on episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Earlier this week, Evans spoke about her thoughts on divorce and confirmed she and Eason weren’t on speaking terms after the murder of Nugget.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told Us Weekly. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Evans and Eason’s relationship used to be a hot topic on Teen Mom 2 but after Eason went on a shocking rant against the LGBT community in February of last year, MTV gave him the boot and continued to film Evans’ life away from him, as well as her co-parenting relationship with her mom, Barbara, who was granted full custody of her oldest son Jace shortly after the child’s birth.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.