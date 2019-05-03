PornHub Is Reportedly Very Interested in Buying Tumblr Just Months After Its Pornography Ban

There may be some hope on the horizon for former Tumblr users who abandoned the social media site after its ban of pornography last year. Buzzfeed News reports that one of the Internet’s best-known sources for #nsfw content is interested in purchasing the microblogging and social networking website now that its parent company, Verizon, has said that it’s up for sale.

Pornhub’s president, Corey Price confirmed to Buzzfeed that if they succeeded in purchasing Tumblr, porn would return to the platform.

“Tumblr was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included,” Price said via an email interview. “We’ve long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content.”

The company notably reached out to creator and users affected by the ban via Twitter and encouraged them to make the move to Pornhub.

“Tumblrs: Pornhub welcomes you with open arms. Join our amazing community of millions,” the tweet read. It also explained some of the benefits that their platform offers to people making the exodus from Tumblr, like the ability to curate personal feeds, create playlists and gifs and more.

A sign at the Pornhub booth is displayed at the 2017 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As Buzzfeed notes, porn was banned from Tumblr after its former parent company, Yahoo, was bought by Verizon last year,” As PCMag reports, mere weeks before the ban of all pornography, there were reports that child porn had been found on the site which resulted in the removal of their mobile app from the Apple App store.

At the time of the ban, Tumblr’s CEO Jeff D’Onofrio explained that they had made the decision after weighing its “pros and cons.” Despite the outcry from the platform’s users, he claimed that the porn removal would “create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”

According to PCMag, Tumblr’s traffic hasn’t fared well since the ban. In March, they reported that the number of visitors to the site had dropped by 30 percent, according to statistics provided by SimilarWeb, a web analytics service.

There were approximately 520 million visits in December but that decreased to 436 million in January and further to 69 million in February.

One of the main stumbling blocks Tumblr faced with their ban was that their AI started flagging content that wasn’t pornographic at all. These errors became fodder for memes that were spread on rival social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.