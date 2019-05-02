Shannon Beador Celebrates Her Divorce From David Amid ‘RHOC’ Season 14, Is She Still Dating Rick Stanley

Shannon Beador is glad to be officially single.

Shannon Beador is happy to be divorced.

On April 30, People shared a report in which they revealed that Beador recently reunited with her co-stars, including on-again, off-again friends Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, amid production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 and when she did, she was wearing a “Just Divorced” sash and matching “Just Divorced” glasses.

In the caption of a photo shared by Beador, she confirmed she and her co-stars were waiting for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Days later, it was confirmed that the group had flown to Miami for a girl’s trip, which will likely be filmed for the series’ new episodes, and later visited Key West.

Also in the photo, Gunvalson, who became engaged to boyfriend Steve Lodge in April, was seen wearing a “Bride To Be” sash and fancy shades.

While there are a lot of other members of the cast who were not seen in the photos shared by the ladies, including Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Kelly Dodd, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they weren’t present. That said, because of Judge’s feud with Dodd, the groups may be taking separate trips.

Beador and her former husband, David Beador, separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage, but it wasn’t until recently that their messy split finally came to an end.

In other Real Housewives of Orange County news, many fans are wondering if Beador is still dating her rumored boyfriend, Comcast exec Rick Stanley, who she was first linked to months ago. Unfortunately, because she’s been so private with their romance thus far, it’s hard to say if they are still together or not.

“Shannon’s birthday was this month and she absolutely spent it with Rick,” a source close to Beador told Radar Online in March. “They are still keeping their relationship under wraps and he will most likely not be a part of the upcoming season. But Shannon will be more open about her feelings for him once this mess with David is over.”

“Rick has met Shannon’s friends and he is not a secret by any means. The two of them are way into each other and she’s finally found someone who treats her as she deserves,” the insider added.

Beador and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime this summer but a premiere date has not yet been set.