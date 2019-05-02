Is Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘RHOA’? NeNe Leakes Wants Her To Come Back For Season 12

Could Phaedra Parks be featured during 'RHOA' Season 12?

Could Phaedra Parks rejoin the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the show’s upcoming 12th season?

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Parks is allegedly in talks to come back to the show following her Season 9 exit.

“There have been some serious talks about what to do with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, including Phaedra Parks,” the insider said.

The source went on to say that Parks has been approached to return to the show in either a part-time or full-time role but at this point in time, it’s hard to say whether or not her return will actually happen. That said, there’s reportedly interest in the concept on both sides.

“[Phaedra] misses the show and she knows she’s good for TV. She’d like this to work,” the source continued.

While Kandi Burruss would likely be quite upset about Parks returning to the show, mainly due to the fact that she accused Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, of attempting to take advantage of Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes expressed interest in Parks being brought back to the show just months ago.

At the end of last year, Leakes shared a photo of herself and Parks on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, “Come on back, P.”

In addition to rumors of a potential return from Parks, rumors have been swirling which suggest Kenya Moore could come back to the show after being fired from the series after Season 10 due to her refusal to have her husband, Marc Daly, appear alongside her on the show.

“Kenya has a meeting with Bravo execs to talk about coming back to the show,” a source claimed to Radar Online in April. “Kenya will likely be offered a friend role and if she delivers, she could get promoted to a full-time housewife.”

According to the report, Leakes would surely be unhappy to see Moore return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, just as she was when Moore made a brief cameo during the Season 11 finale. As fans will recall, Leakes felt ambushed by Moore’s appearance at Cynthia Bailey’s party and didn’t understand why none of her co-stars gave her a heads up about Moore being invited to the bash.

At the time, Bailey and Kandi Burruss appeared to be hiding something but denied acting shady to Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.