Demi Rose Flaunts Massive Cleavage, Puts Booty On Display In Sexy Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby has been killing it on social media lately. Ever since she landed in Tunisia last week for her latest sun-drenched, fun-filled vacation, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time, the buxom bombshell has been turning up the heat on Instagram with a slew of sweltering photos.

After driving her fans wild with a head-turning collection of steamy bikini shots, which she shared to her Instagram page during her recent trip to the Dead Sea in late March, Demi is now sending pulses racing with more sexy pics from yet another lavish vacation abroad. For the past six days, the 24-year-old stunner has been dropping one sizzling snap after another, showing off her risqué outfits while documenting her stay at The Residence Tunis luxury resort.

On Monday, Demi set Instagram on fire after flaunting her chiseled legs and internet-famous décolletage in a very racy lingerie photo, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. On Thursday, the English beauty put her massive cleavage front and center in another sexy photo as she stepped out for a day of fun at the pool.

Earlier today, Demi treated her massive following to a pair of sun-kissed snaps in which she masterfully showcased all of her best assets. For her latest Instagram update, the gorgeous model donned a skin-tight black swimsuit, giving fans a generous view of both her busty curves and pert derriere.

Photographed while frolicking in the sun, Demi went for a dip in the resort pool in the company of a bikini-clad friend. Judging by her wet hair and radiant smile, the Birmingham-born beauty had a great time basking in the sunlight after a refreshing swim. Posing with her long, dark tresses flowing down her back, Demi slayed the wet look, flaunting her hourglass figure in the black swimsuit as she shared some laughs with her mystery companion.

The bodacious model nearly spilled out of the plunging one-piece, which could barely contain her buxom assets. The form-fitting garment hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her slender waistline and sinuous hips.

After showing off her ample décolletage in the first of the two photos, Demi turned her back to the camera for the second snap to put her curvy booty on full display. Arching her back to bring her killer curves into focus, the model sent temperatures soaring in her revealing attire, which exposed quite a bit of her peachy posterior.

Loading...

The latest Instagram photos come after Demi brought the heat to Instagram with a very provocative pair of skin-baring snaps. On Tuesday, the stunning model flaunted her insane curves in a barely-there red bikini top, leaving very little to the imagination in her skimpy beach attire.