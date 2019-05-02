‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Sizzles In White Lingerie On Instagram

She might not be super active and famous on Instagram when seen from a comparative lens, but anyone aware of the European fashion scenario knows that Lana Zakocela is one of the most successful international models. She has not only been featured on the cover of Maxim magazine, but she also has other big names under her belt, including Victoria’s Secret and Thierry Mugler.

And when it comes to posting skin-baring and racy photographs on the photo-sharing website, Lana has never shown any qualms. In fact, she loves to show off her enviable assets and every time she posts a new snap, it becomes an instant hit among her ardent admirers.

This shows that whether the Latvian bombshell is flaunting her sexy body on the runway or titillating her fans with raunchy snaps, she exactly knows how to kill it. Every single time!

In order to send a wave of excitement among her fans and followers, the model recently took to Instagram and shared a sultry new photograph — one which set pulses racing.

In the snap, Lana could be seen wearing a set of white bra and panties which allowed her to show off her amazingly well-toned figure. She tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore a full face of makeup. And although the pic was monochromatic in nature, her smokey-eye makeup stood out to make her look absolutely gorgeous.

Lana kept a hand on her small waist, looked away from the camera, left her lips slightly parted to give off seductive vibes and struck a side pose.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Lana is beyond stunning, while another one said that she is extremely beautiful. Other fans, per usual, used various words and emojis to express their admiration for the model.

Per the caption and her Instagram Stories, Lana is currently in Paris — the very place where she started her modelling career. In one of the stories, she could be seen travelling in a car, wearing a denim jacket, while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple yet sexy. She also posted a still from the story to her Instagram feed, which showcased her beautiful face and eyes.

Although Lana loves her profession, she revealed in an interview with New Theory that she chose to become a model instinctively and without planning, adding that she was discovered by sheer luck.