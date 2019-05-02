‘Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen Tease They May Have Set A Wedding Date

The Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged last year at the end of their season and they’ve been seemingly doing great as a couple ever since then. Life has been pretty wild for the two as they have navigated the first year of their relationship, but now in a new social media post, they are teasing that they might be ready to settle down.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Becca and Garrett moved to California together a few months ago. They are living near San Diego, not far from his brother and his brother’s new wife. Kufrin and Yrigoyen have been doing plenty of traveling and spending time with loved ones, and until now, they’ve kept things vague about any wedding plans.

However, the two got Bachelorette fans buzzing a bit with a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Becca and Garrett hit up a wine store for a tasting and they implied that they were doing it with their own wedding in mind.

Becca and Garrett shared a handful of videos via their Instagram Stories as well as a post on Kufrin’s Instagram page about how the wine shop can help with weddings. The Bachelorette star said they would be all set for whenever their big day came, teasingly asking if anybody had any guesses on when that would be.

That alone would be enough to send some Bachelorette fans into a frenzy, but then Yrigoyen kicked it up a notch. Under Kufrin’s initial caption, he added a post that sparked hundreds of additional comments.

Garrett teased that the first person who guessed the right wedding date would get an invite to the big day. More than 400 comments poured in with most followers tossing out random dates they thought would be perfect for Becca and Garrett.

So far, it doesn’t look as if either Becca or Garrett have stepped back in to add any clarity. Some Bachelorette fans have read all of this as a proclamation that Kufrin and Yrigoyen have indeed picked out a wedding date. Others suspect that The Bachelorette stars are teasing followers a bit in an effort to crank up the engagement on what is probably a sponsored post of sorts.

The Inquisitr noted that Becca recently shared a sweet throwback photo to her hometown date with Garrett. Kufrin said that it was during that time together that she realized she had fallen in love with Yrigoyen and soon the two will celebrate the first anniversary of their engagement.

Could Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen be ready to set a wedding date and move full-steam ahead on plans? The Bachelorette stars appear to be headed in that direction, but fans will have to wait and see how serious they are about picking a date and how soon they’ll make it happen.