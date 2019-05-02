Man Waits One Year To Carefully Plan To Spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’ In A Sadistic Manner

This is the ultimate in payback perfection.

It has been less than one week since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and people are still begging others not to spoil it for them. One of the biggest movies of all time is tearing up the box office and people are going to see it multiple times, but others are still hoping to keep things a secret. One big Marvel fan decided to completely spoil the movie for his “friend,” but he had his reasons and put his plan into work for almost an entire year.

Before this continues, please note that there are major SPOILERS ahead for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. If you haven’t yet seen the movie and don’t want to know what happens, you will need to stop reading now.

A Reddit user named Jus10Sch hopped online to detail his story of sorrow, anguish, pain, and revenge to the entire world. In his post, he reveals that last year, he posted on Instagram to reveal how excited he was for the upcoming release of Avengers: Infinity War, but his happiness was quickly dashed.

Using the then-popular hashtag of “#Thanosdemandsyoursilence,” someone searched hashtags and went around the internet spoiling the movie for anyone who used it. A random guy posted on his Instagram post in detail and spoiled every single person who died in Infinity War.

While his anger and frustration were through the roof, the Reddit user didn’t let the random spoiler know this. Instead, he befriended the man and they became great “friends” for almost a year, but it was all part of a carefully disguised ruse.

Marvel Studios

Upon purchasing his tickets for the opening night of Avengers: Endgame, the Reddit user asked his friend if he was going the same evening. To his delight, he said that he’d be going to the movie the next week and that was when he knew the plan was going to work.

“So I saw Endgame, and while I was in the theater, I took PLENTY of pictures. I took pictures of Thanos death #1, Captain Marvel, Ronin, Black Widow’s death, Smart Hulk, Fat Thor, 2 Captain America’s, 2 Nebulas, Stan Lee’s cameo, all the snapped coming back, Iron Man’s death, and several other plot points.”

After leaving the theater, he had second thoughts about spoiling the movie for his somewhat-new friend, but quickly got over it. He texted him to tell him that the movie was awesome and his friend said not to spoil it, but the Reddit user simply said, “Oh, like how you spoiled Infinity War?”

Loading...

That is when things took a turn in the conversation and the whole talk turned really ugly very fast.

“…in one glorious action, I sent all the pictures as fast as I could, messaging plot points along with the pictures. It was all over in like 30 seconds, but he definitely saw it all. He cursed me out, saying I was a horrible person and stuff. Then he said, ‘Why would you do that, we’re such good friends?’ And I texted back, ‘we’re not friends, a year ago you picked me out of a crowd of thousands and ruined a movie that I had been wanting to see for months, since then I’ve been lying to you, deceiving you and gaining your trust all for this moment. You are not my friend, just a person who got what they deserve.’ Then, he cursed me out some more, and I haven’t talked to him since.”

Spoiling a movie for someone isn’t a very cool thing to do, and that is especially true for an epic film as big as Avengers: Endgame. Still, the “friend” in this situation was a huge troll who went around on Instagram to spoil Infinity War for as many people as possible. This guy simply thought about things and planned out his revenge in the most ultimate fashion, and it worked well.