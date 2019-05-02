Ariana Madix Responds To The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Fight Between Jax Taylor And James Kennedy

The two men had to be separated during the taping.

Ariana Madix and her co-stars filmed the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion special last month in Los Angeles and during a recent interview on Extra TV, she addressed the drama between Jax Taylor and James Kennedy.

After the trailer for the dramatic special was released by Bravo TV and featured host Andy Cohen attempting to keen Taylor and Kennedy from getting physical with one another, Madix dished on what fans can expect to see when the “scary” reunion airs.

“They yell at each other. They say a lot of the same kinds of things back and forth to each other. They hate each other,” Madix explained of the tension between Taylor and Kennedy.

Speaking of the moment Cohen was forced to intervene and prevent a potential fight, Madix suggested Taylor acts much tougher than he actually is. As she explained, Taylor has never hit anyone in his life but likes to threaten people and and act as if he needs to be “held back.”

“I think you could hold him back with your pinky finger. I don’t think he was actually ever going to hit anybody,” Madix suspected.

Although Madix doesn’t believe Taylor would have actually gotten physical with Kennedy during the taping, she did say that there isn’t much hope for a future friendship between the two men, even though they attempted to get on better terms with one another during past seasons.

As for what else fans can expect to see, Madix told Extra TV that viewers would be seeing plenty of drama from the entire cast and teased that the entire day of filming, which lasted for 16 hours, was “heated.” She then said that everybody is “splintered” from the drama of the taping and underlying tension remains between them.

Also during her interview with Extra TV, Madix addressed her future on the show, explaining that while the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been confirmed, she would “love to be back.”

Madix joined the cast of the Bravo TV reality series during the show’s third season after striking up a relationship with Tom Sandoval, who has been featured in a full-time role on the show since the series’ first season in 2013. Since then, the couple has continued to start alongside one another and recently bought their first home in Los Angeles.

The Vanderpump Rules season seven reunion will air in three parts, starting next Monday night, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.