Cardi B Gives Herself A Confidence Boost By Undergoing A Post-Pregnancy Boob Job

After giving birth to her first child, Kulture, “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, Cardi B underwent a boob job to boost her confidence.

According to Music News, Cardi had her first breast augmentation when she was 19 years of age. On July 18, she had her daughter who she has described as a slice of heaven, which The Inquisitr reported. The “Be Careful” rapper has been very open about the fact that her breasts have started to sag since breastfeeding her child.

Like always, she isn’t shy about keeping it real and telling the world how she feels.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? (When) your skin is stretched out (sic),” the “I Like It” chart-topper continued.

“My daughter f**ked me up!”

In a previous Instagram video, Cardi shared a little beauty trick to her followers. She used duct tape to lift her breasts and to make her cleavage look better. Despite the trick usually doing the job, she didn’t seem overly happy about it.

“I have never done this s**t (duct taped breasts) in my life, but f**k it. I have to f**king tape my t**ties up because (of) giving birth and s**t,” she told her fans.

On Twitter, she expressed that her baby’s star sign gives her anxiety which The Inquisitr revealed.

View this post on Instagram CLOUT A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 1, 2019 at 5:28pm PDT

Cardi has always been open about her plastic and cosmetic surgery in the past. Having a boob job isn’t the only procedure she has had. Before her fame days, she tried illegal butt injections that didn’t go down well. She explained to GQ Magazine that the pain was crazy and that she felt dizzy for numerous days.

Last night, she showed off her new breast implants on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Cardi wore a bright skimpy outfit that didn’t only show off her cleavage, but also her incredible toned stomach. On the night, she took home a total of six awards — Top Rap Female Artist, Top Rap Song for “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Radio Song, and Top Selling Song for “Girls Like You,” her collaboration with Maroon 5.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The record contains the U.S. No. 1 singles, “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

In September, she is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher. Lopez is co-producing the film with Will Ferrell. JLo revealed via her Instagram account that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

On Instagram, Cardi B has over 44 million followers.