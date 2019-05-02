Rocky Barnes Wears A Chest-Baring Little White Dress To Titillate Her 1.6 Million Instagram Fans

American fashion model Rocky Barnes — whose real name is Rachel Barnes — is on top of her game when it comes to showing off her sense of style and her amazing body on social media. And whenever she posts her sultry photographs to her Instagram page, they always become an instant hit.

Also, unlike many other Instagram models, Rocky is not only about bikini snaps. She always makes sure to wear different types of clothes — both fully-covered and skin-baring ones — to leave a lasting impression on her fans. Owing to that, Rocky has become a fashion trendsetter among her female followers.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the 33-year-old model shared a new stylish snap where she was featured wearing a little white dress with a plunging neckline that allowed the stunner to put her bare chest on full display — a move that left her admirers asking for more.

Rocky teamed the dress with a pair of silver-white boots and accessorized with multiple gold chains and pendants and rings on her fingers. She also carried a small, sky-blue purse to pull off a very chic look. In terms of her beauty looks, the model wore minimal makeup, comprising a nude shade of lipstick and bronze blusher, and let her hair flow freely.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles and apart from the up-close image, Rocky also shared two full-length pictures wearing the same outfit to provide her fans with a detailed look at her ensemble. As of the writing of this piece, the full-length pics amassed close to 20,000 likes and 320-plus comments, while the recent one garnered additional 7,400 likes and 120 comments. This shows that the mode is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new pictures to tease them.

Commenting on the up-close image, one fan wrote that Rocky is absolutely stunning, while another one said that the model represents the epitome of style and elegance. Another fan said that Rocky amalgamates style and sexiness like no one else and she is the queen of Instagram. Other fans, per usual, expressed their admiration for the model by posting countless hearts and kiss emojis on the snap.

Although Rocky has worked for many renowned fashion brands and has also been featured in popular magazines like GQ, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Sports Illustrated, she rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s famous music video for the song “Boyfriend,” per Bikini Luxe.

The article also highlighted the model’s diet and exercise secrets and stated that she uses a combination of diet and exercises to maintain her figure.