Former ‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 51, Stuns In String Polka Dot Bikini

D'Errico doesn't look like she's aged a day since her time on 'Baywatch.'

Donna D’Errico may be a long time removed from her days on the hit show Baywatch but she can still rock a bikini like she did in her prime.

New photos published by The Daily Mail show the actress and her boyfriend, billionaire Donald ‘DJ’ Friese, packing on the PDA during their day at the beach. D’Errico looked absolutely stunning in a black bikini with pink polka dots that showed off her picture-perfect figure. The blonde bombshell put on a busty display in a low-cut top that showed off ample amount of cleavage. The stringed bikini bottoms also left very little to the imagination, showcasing the actress’ long and lean stems.

And even though she was laid back and casual at the beach, she wore her long, blonde locks down and styled and accessorized her look with a gold heart necklace and an oversized pair of sunglasses. Donna’s man looks equally as great as she does in a pair of black swim trunks that show off his chiseled abs. The billionaire wore a big black pair of shades for the outing as well as an expensive silver watch on his wrist.

The couple looked totally in love as they held hands for the majority of their walk, stopping along the way to share kisses and hugs. According to IMDB, the 51-year-old played the role of Donna Marco on Baywatch from 1996-1998 and later appeared in the spinoff, Baywatch Nights. Since then, she’s appeared in a number of other shows in small roles including 9-1-1 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

As fans know, D’Errico was married to Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx for nine years before the pair called it quits in 2006. In 2017, shortly before she met Friese, the blonde-haired beauty appeared on an episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker where she admitted to Patti Stanger that Sixx was unfaithful during their marriage.

“You know what I got was, ‘Well what does she expect? She married a rockstar. She should’ve gone in knowing this was going to happen.'”

But because of her religion, Donna did not take the decision to divorce lightly and even got back together with Sixx before officially calling it quits after he went into rehab for his problems. Nevertheless, things just didn’t work out between the couple.

“I was raised Catholic, so the fact that I filed for divorce says a lot,” she told Stanger.”I’m angry about the fact that I am now in my late 40s and I’ve had all this time pass without having a great guy in my life.”

Luckily, now D’Errico seems to be content and smitten with her billionaire boyfriend and has even referred to him as her “soulmate.”