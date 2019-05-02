Selena Gomez’s Bikini Picture Basically Just Raked In Every Celebrity On Instagram

Selena Gomez is making major headlines. It isn’t for a new album. Nor is it for a new boyfriend. A red bikini is all this girl seems to need.

On May 2, the “Fetish” singer updated her Instagram. Selena’s sultry cleavage snap might have received millions of likes from fans, but it appears to have brought half of Hollywood over to her account. Bella Thorne, Halle Berry, Dua Lipa, Lele Pons, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland have all either liked or commented on the post.

Bella Thorne seems to be leading the way with the comments.

“Woah”

A prompt reply came from one of Instagram’s most well-known motherhood and fitness authorities, @diaryofafitmommyofficial.

“@bellathorne same thought”

Bella’s “Woah” reply had received over 9,000 likes within five hours of being posted. It also launched over 80 replies. Model, Isa Vegas told Selena that she’s “the best.” X-Men actress and Oscar winner, Halle Berry didn’t seem to need words. She simply left fire and exclamation point heart emojis. Of course, when an A-Lister is commenting on a fellow one, it’s going to get noticed. One user replied to Berry with the following.

“@halleberry a legend supported another legend”

The world’s “hottest weather girl,” per The Daily Star, Yanet Garcia likewise replied with emojis.

Selena has 149 million Instagram followers. While her status as Instagram’s most-followed woman has been overtaken by Ariana Grande, Gomez’s grip as one of the platform’s biggest faces remains strong. Selena has more followers than any of the Kardashian-Jenners. Nicki Minaj may have topped the 100-million mark this year, but the Queen rapper still has a way to go in catching up with Selena.

Today’s post also generated comments from major brands. Fashion Nova replied with “SPICY MIAMI.” A response was also made by PacSun. Other celebrity faces popping their heads into the comments section included The Young and the Restless’ Max Ehrich and model, Iskra Lawrence. British model, Demi Rose gave a like, as did Dancing With The Stars‘ Julianne Hough.

Just last month, Selena opened up to Too Fab about social media. “I love having a platform to communicate with people,” Selena said. She added: “However, I just don’t think that it’s healthy to spend too much time on it. I noticed, with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing. It would just get me down a lot, so I just think taking breaks is really important.”

Selena doesn’t appear to have needed to spend “too much time” to bring some of Hollywood’s biggest faces to her feed. Suffice to say, May 2 is a headline-maker for Gomez.