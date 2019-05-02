Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: NBA East Semifinal Game 3, Start Time, Preview

The third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers return home where they will try to take a 2-1 lead over the second-seed Toronto Raptors in their NBA East semifinal series.

The Philadelphia 76ers scratched out a victory in Game Two of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series against the higher-seeded Toronto Raptors on Monday, and they’ll take the series-evening win even though Toronto more or less handed them the game on a platter. As SB Nation reported, Toronto managed just 36 percent shooting from the field and only 27 percent on three-point attempts. They turned the ball over nine times and were out-rebounded by 17. And yet, Toronto lost the game by only five points in a grind-it-out 94-89 affair. But team high (30) scorer Jimmy Butler says his Sixers just have to keep doing what they did in Game Two to take a lead in the series, which continues with Game Three that will live stream from Philly.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers third game of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The second-seed vs. third-seed matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 20,400-seat Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 2.

That start time is 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Raptors-Sixers semifinals series Game Three will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, May 3.

“I think we just did our job,” Butler said, according to NBA.com, after the Sixers snapped a 14-game losing streaking Toronto’s building. “Everybody wants to paint a picture that we haven’t won here in however many years. I’m just glad that we came out on top. Going home, we just need to do the same thing we did tonight.”

Nonetheless, Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the Raptors as a road favorite, according to SB Nation, bot only by a single point in Thursday’s Game Three matchup.

After a quiet Game One, Philadelphias Jimmy Butler exploded for 30 points in a Game Two victory. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the live stream for free (and without a cable subscription) is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Toronto-Philly game (and several other NBA Playoff games) for free.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers series pivotal third game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena is the go-to service. For a complete list of broadcast and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.