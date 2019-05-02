WWE Rumors: Current Superstar Turns Down New Deal Despite Being Broke, Asks For Double The Pay

Apparently, one superstar thinks he is in a position to demand whatever he wants.

Over the last few months, WWE has been trying to lock down some of its superstars by offering new deals before their current contracts expire. Some have chosen to sign the deals while others have asked for their outright release. One Monday Night Raw superstar was recently offered a new deal which he reportedly turned down and then asked for double the pay since he says he is actually broke.

Lio Rush has been performing in the ring on 205 Live and worked as the mouthpiece/manager for Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Fightful recently interviewed the young WWE superstar who has been absent from TV lately amid rumors that he has backstage heat with some people within the company.

According to Rush, he doesn’t have any problems with Bobby Lashley at all. He has problems with how he’s being used in WWE and the pay he’s receiving.

“My issue is the fact that I haven’t been on meet and greets with Bobby, haven’t been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them. (I) have been sent to live shows and TVs and forced to pay for my own rental for five days as well as hotel while not making enough money to do so. Walking around broke in the biggest sports entertainment industry that there is while having two kids and a wife to support.”

As far as the heat that has been coming down on him in WWE, Lio Rush believes someone backstage is leaking information and trying to get him fired. He feels as if it is someone that worked with him in Ring of Honor, didn’t like him then, now works for WWE, and still doesn’t like him.

WWE

As far as being broke, guys like WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry say that they have tried to talk to Lio Rush and offer him advice on how to handle things better. Henry states that if someone can’t afford hotels and rental cars while on the road with WWE, it is because they didn’t use their money wisely.

Rush is publicly complaining about the pay he’s receiving from WWE and not being paid what he feels he’s worth. According to PW Insider, Rush was recently offered a new deal by WWE that was said to be for five years and $300,000 per year. That offer was turned down as Rush asked for double the amount of money instead.

The 24-year-old Lio Rush has been pulled from WWE’s upcoming tour of Europe and has been backstage at Monday Night Raw the last two weeks but not used. Now, he’s making public comments about being unappreciated, broke, and underpaid which is not going to make him look very good in the eyes of others backstage.