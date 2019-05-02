Emilia Clarke Spills Some Details About This Week’s Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday night’s Season 8, Episode 3, of Game of Thrones.]

Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke, has a warning for fans about this week’s episode of Game of Thrones. According to Clarke, if fans of the series thought episode 3 was a wild ride, they’re in for a shock when episode 4 rolls around. Clarke went on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and as Us Weekly shared, she opened up about what followers of the beloved show can expect.

“Episode five is bigger. Episode five is — I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like … find the biggest TV you can,” Clarke shared.

Kimmel also asked about what it was like shooting the epic “Battle of Winterfell,” and she revealed that they shot the sprawling war with the Night King for over 50 nights, and worked overnight to get the shots correct. When Clarke saw the final product, she said that she was overcome with emotion, since some of her favorite characters were no longer going to be around and she was struck by the hard work of the cast and crew.

“It was nuts. I mean, being in — what you saw was really what it was like shooting it. You saw blood and mud and angry, screaming people. And then backstage there was blood and mud … and asleep people,” the actress added.

We know that following the showdown at Winterfell with the white walkers, what remains of the crew will head on over to King’s Landing to take on Cersei for the battle of the throne — and the end of the series — which has been building momentum for these final moments over the last eight seasons.

But taking down Cersei may come at a cost, with more lives lost. Theories have been popping up all over the internet as to who will take down the woman who currently sits on the Iron Throne, and many are speculating that it will be Arya who has all the glory after her insane leap-and-kill that resulted in the Night King’s death.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, when Melisandre, otherwise known as the Red Woman, gave the youngest Stark sister a pep talk leading up to her takedown of the entire white walker population, she prophesized that the tiny, but sprightly warrior would also kill someone with green eyes — and, you guessed it, Cersei has emerald-colored peepers.

Arya’s been gunning for Cersei since she swooped in and turned Arya’s young life upside down, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point who, exactly, will take her down. As to who will take their spot as the rightful heir to the throne still remains a mystery, and the cast continues to remain prety mum on the subject.