Nicole Kidman Credits Hugh Jackman For Help Through Tom Cruise Divorce

The 'Big Little Lies' star is grateful to the fellow Australian and his wife following her breakup with Cruise.

As the second season of Big Little Lies gets ready to make its debut, actor Nicole Kidman is talking about the pain of her divorce from Tom Cruise and the secrets to a happy marriage with the country singer, Keith Urban.

PageSix says that Kidman talked about her 2001 divorce from Cruise after ten years of marriage and two children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24.

Kidman says when she was at a low point, Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, helped her a lot.

“When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing. They were some of my best friends through that period.”

The actor says she has now found happiness with Urban (with who she has two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8), and the best advice she’s gotten has been from their family’s priest. Kidman says that she returned to Catholicism when she left the Church of Scientology.

“The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

Kidman says that she and Urban are raising their daughters in the Catholic faith, and even though friends tease her, it’s a reflection of the way she was raised, thanks in large part to her Catholic grandmother.

While Kidman says that she is happy now, and fulfilled with her relationships with all four of her children, she says she still has “a hole in her heart” for the ectopic pregnancy and the miscarriage she had while she was married to Cruise. She says she still feels grief and a sense of loss, according to The Inquisitr.

“I know the yearning. That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to certain women.”

She says that when she first married Cruise, the two were eager to have children, and so the miscarriage was a real blow and very traumatic.

Kidman says that adopting Isabella and Connor helped, but motherhood still involves a balance of joy and loss. After trying unsuccessfully to have a baby with Cruise, she said she was overjoyed when she got pregnant with Urban, her second husband, and was able to have their two daughters.

Nicole Kidman currently lives with Urban and their two daughters in Nashville, Tennessee, while her daughter Isabella lives with her husband in London, and son Connor lives in Miami.