‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Dons A Barely-There Bra To Flaunt Her Assets In New Snap

American model Elizabeth Turner — who rose to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine — is a big fan of showing off her insane model physique on Instagram. And in order to keep her 905,000-plus followers thoroughly engaged and interested in her racy pics and modeling activities, she makes sure to post at least two to three pictures every week.

Taking to her page, the 23-year-old model recently stunned her fans by sharing a new picture wherein she was featured donning a barely-there bra which allowed her to flash her perky breasts. The model also wore a pair of jeans which accentuated her slim waist and well-toned legs.

In terms of her aesthetics, she opted for a full face of makeup and let her blonde tresses down while she looked straight into the camera to strike a pose for the pic. Since the picture was monochromatic in nature, the color of her bra and pants or the choice of color for her makeup could not be ascertained. Nonetheless, a look at the comments section shows that fans loved the pic.

As of the writing of this article, the snap in question racked up more than 24,000 likes and 270-plus comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the hottie in explicit terms.

In the caption, the model, like everyone else on the internet, discussed the hottest topic of 2019 — Game of Thrones– and presented her take on the hit series.

And since she brought the topic up, some ardent GoT fans went crazy and posted elaborate comments on the picture related to the drama series, while others solely focused on the model’s body and praised her for her beauty and fitness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Liz is the hottest model on Instagram, while another one said that he can’t get enough of her skin-baring snaps.

Other fans, following their routine, posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis on the picture to express their admiration for the model.

Last week, the hottie stunned everyone by posting a sultry picture wherein she could be seen donning a skimpy, animal-print bikini that allowed her to flaunt her enviable assets — a move that set pulses immediately racing.

Although it seems like the model is totally into her career but many don’t know that she is beauty with brains and considers education a priority over everything else.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Atlanta native revealed that if she hadn’t chosen modeling as a career, she would be pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology. Liz further said that she wishes to resume her studies one day, adding that that she considers her educational background and diploma very precious.