The 39 Box Office Records ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Broke In Its First Week

In. One. Week.

Avengers: Endgame has officially completed its first week in theaters, and to say it blew away box office records would be an understatement. It made national news when the fourth Avengers flick had the biggest opening weekend of all time, but there are dozens of other records the movie smashed that are just as important.

According to the official Avengers: Endgame page on Box Office Mojo, the film currently holds 39 records when it comes to dollar signs. Even though the first week is through, the movie still has plenty of records to achieve in the coming weeks. It’s quite possible that Endgame will surpass Avatar($2.7 billion) to become the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. Endgame should also dominate over Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) which is the highest earner ever in the United States.

The current 39 records for Avengers: Endgame is as follows:

Genre: Time Travel

Worldwide Openings

Foreign Opening Weekend

Opening Day Gross

Single Day Gross

Single Day Friday Gross

Single Day Saturday Gross

Single Day Sunday Gross

Theater Averages (Wide Releases) – All Time

Theater Averages – Wide Opening Weekends

Opening Weekend

Opening Weekend April

Opening Weekend Spring

Top 3-Day Grosses

Top 4-Day Grosses

Top 5-Day Grosses

Top 6-Day Grosses

Rated PG-13, Opening Weekends

Widest Releases

Widest Opening Releases

Widest PG-13 Rated Openings

Widest PG-13 Rated Releases

Fastest to $100 million

Fastest to $150 million

Fastest to $200 million

Fastest to $250 million

Fastest to $300 million

Fastest to $350 million

Fastest to $400 million

Fastest to $450 million

Single Day Friday Gross Adjusted

Single Day Saturday Gross Adjusted

Single Day Sunday Gross Adjusted

Theater Averages (Wide Releases) – All-Time Adjusted

Theater Averages – Wide Opening Weekends Adjusted

Opening Weekends Adjusted – April

Opening Weekends Adjusted

Opening Weekends Adjusted – Spring

Rated PG-13, Opening Weekends Adjusted

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records, making $1.2 billion in its worldwide debut https://t.co/n9rGEAQlHL pic.twitter.com/p3HTq0aV9N — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 28, 2019

Endgame will add a few more records under its belt in the next few weeks as it will top most other superhero flicks, making it the biggest earner in the genre. The film will also land atop the MCU shortly, dethroning its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

The Russo brothers-directed film is sitting at number two for several categories as well. The records Endgame will break next should be Genre: Sci-Fi Alien Invasion and Top Movies in the Last 365 Days.

As of Thursday, May 2, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $452,351,786 in the United States and $1,664,151,786 worldwide. That means Endgame has earned over half of Avatar’s total worldwide gross in just one week, which should make James Cameron shake in his boots.

With $1.48 billion globally, #AvengersEndgame has now passed #BlackPanther ($1.34 billion) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.4 billion) to become the eighth-biggest movie after just seven days in theaters https://t.co/4d3ue5N3mA — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019

It will be a long time before anything can top Endgame in the box office. Projections for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are not out yet, but many are doubting it will be able to surpass Endgame when all is said and done.