The 39 Box Office Records ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Broke In Its First Week

Avengers: Endgame has officially completed its first week in theaters, and to say it blew away box office records would be an understatement. It made national news when the fourth Avengers flick had the biggest opening weekend of all time, but there are dozens of other records the movie smashed that are just as important.
According to the official Avengers: Endgame page on Box Office Mojo, the film currently holds 39 records when it comes to dollar signs. Even though the first week is through, the movie still has plenty of records to achieve in the coming weeks. It’s quite possible that Endgame will surpass Avatar($2.7 billion) to become the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. Endgame should also dominate over Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) which is the highest earner ever in the United States.
The current 39 records for Avengers: Endgame is as follows:
- Genre: Time Travel
- Worldwide Openings
- Foreign Opening Weekend
- Opening Day Gross
- Single Day Gross
- Single Day Friday Gross
- Single Day Saturday Gross
- Single Day Sunday Gross
- Theater Averages (Wide Releases) – All Time
- Theater Averages – Wide Opening Weekends
- Opening Weekend
- Opening Weekend April
- Opening Weekend Spring
- Top 3-Day Grosses
- Top 4-Day Grosses
- Top 5-Day Grosses
- Top 6-Day Grosses
- Rated PG-13, Opening Weekends
- Widest Releases
- Widest Opening Releases
- Widest PG-13 Rated Openings
- Widest PG-13 Rated Releases
- Fastest to $100 million
- Fastest to $150 million
- Fastest to $200 million
- Fastest to $250 million
- Fastest to $300 million
- Fastest to $350 million
- Fastest to $400 million
- Fastest to $450 million
- Single Day Friday Gross Adjusted
- Single Day Saturday Gross Adjusted
- Single Day Sunday Gross Adjusted
- Theater Averages (Wide Releases) – All-Time Adjusted
- Theater Averages – Wide Opening Weekends Adjusted
- Opening Weekends Adjusted – April
- Opening Weekends Adjusted
- Opening Weekends Adjusted – Spring
- Rated PG-13, Opening Weekends Adjusted
Endgame will add a few more records under its belt in the next few weeks as it will top most other superhero flicks, making it the biggest earner in the genre. The film will also land atop the MCU shortly, dethroning its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.
The Russo brothers-directed film is sitting at number two for several categories as well. The records Endgame will break next should be Genre: Sci-Fi Alien Invasion and Top Movies in the Last 365 Days.
As of Thursday, May 2, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $452,351,786 in the United States and $1,664,151,786 worldwide. That means Endgame has earned over half of Avatar’s total worldwide gross in just one week, which should make James Cameron shake in his boots.
It will be a long time before anything can top Endgame in the box office. Projections for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are not out yet, but many are doubting it will be able to surpass Endgame when all is said and done.