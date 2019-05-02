Ariel Winter Turns Heads In Skimpy Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Ariel Winter was spotted out in Los Angeles this week showing off her famous figure in a skimpy outfit.

According to Life & Style, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi on Wednesday as she left a nail salon after getting a manicure and pedicure.

The Modern Family star was spotted rocking her new polish, which seemed to be a pearly white color. She wore a tiny black crop top that showed off her arms, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The actress complemented the skimpy top with a pair of short blue and black athletic shorts, which showed off her lean legs. Ariel completed her casual and comfy look by sporting a pair of thin, orange flip flops from her manicure. Later she was seen wearing her own shoes again, a pair of all-black sneakers.

Winter carried her phone in her hand and had a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder. The actress had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

Ariel also wore a minimal makeup look for the outing, sporting a bare face, dark lashes and eyebrows, and a nude lip. She finished her look with a pair of small studs in her ears.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter has been showing off her curves a lot over the past few months. The actress recently opened up about her weight loss, revealing that although she eats healthy and hits the gym on a regular basis, it was a medication change that led her to her new, thinner frame.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Winter told her social media followers during a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, the actress did say that she would like to gain a few of those pounds back as muscle, and reshape her booty in the future.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram.