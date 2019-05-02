Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Still Dating Boyfriend Hunter Price?

Get an update on her love life.

Kathryn Dennis hasn’t been sharing any new photos of herself and boyfriend Hunter Price on her Instagram page but have they split?

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Southern Charm Season 6, Bravo’s The Lookbook has confirmed that in a recent post shared on Dennis’ Stories page, she confirmed she and Price were still together, although they don’t appear to be seeing one another as much as she’d like.

In the photo shared on her Stories page, Dennis was seen sitting out front of a home wearing a stunning lilac dress as she looked playfully to the side. In the caption, Dennis said she was “finally” getting to see her “bae” and tagged boyfriend Price.

Dennis’ most recent photo of herself and Price, a former contestant on American’s Got Talent, was shared on February 15 from Nashville, Tennessee, which is why many of her fans and followers have been growing concerned about a possible split. However, as they now know, Dennis’ relationship with Price is very much intact.

Although Price has also shared images of himself and Dennis on his own Instagram page, his most recent photo, which was the same as Dennis’, was also shared months ago.

While it is unclear why Dennis and Price’s photos are so few and far between, that could have something to do with the fact that she resides in Charleston, South Carolina, while he lives over eight hours away in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dennis and Price went public with their relationship in January with a series of posts, and comments, on Instagram.

Amidst her romance, Dennis is also dealing with some major drama as she continues to fight ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel for custody of their two children, four-year-old Kensington and three-year-old Saint Julien.

As Southern Charm fans will recall, Dennis lost custody of her kids years ago but after attending rehab and getting her life back together, she regained joint custody and is now seeking primary custody of Kensington and Saint Julien.

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she recalled during an interview with People in 2018. “When you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss the Southern Charm Season 6 premiere on May 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.