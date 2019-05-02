Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Flaunts Backside In White Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Doutzen Kroes may have hung up her famous wings several years ago, but she has not stopped mesmerizing her Instagram fans with risqué updates. On Thursday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in which she puts her flawless backside on full display.

In the photo in question, the Dutch supermodel is seen walking through the woods while rocking a white bikini bottom that puts her derriere front and center. The bikini sits low on the model’s frame, accentuating her slender figure and pronounced hips, while drawing attention to her long legs. The 34-year-old beauty teamed her bikini bottom with a relaxed light colored T-shirt whose sleeves are rolled up in a casual way, adding a summer vibe to the black-and-white shot, captured by Josh Olins for British Vogue, as the tags she included with her post indicate.

The model completed her look with a pair of white sandals and a large purse she is holding with her left hand. In the snapshot, Kroes is portrayed with her back to the camera as she walks away from the onlooker toward the trees in the background. The model is looking toward her side, at a point off-camera with an intense look on her face and lips slightly parted, in a focused yet seductive way.

Kroes is wearing her hair down as its blonde strands fly around her head with the winds. While it is hard to see in the monochromatic shot, she appears to be wearing some dark eye makeup, which gives added depth to her gaze.

The post, which Kroes shared with her 6 million Instagram followers, garnered about 30,000 likes and more than 150 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted, promising to rack up quite a few more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the overall aesthetic of the shot.

“Beautiful picture,” one user wrote, pairing it with a black heart emoji.

“One of my fav shoots,” another one chimed in.

In her interview with British Vogue, the Dutch supermodel discussed her #TOGETHERBAND campaign, which teamed up with sustainable accessories brand Bottletop with the intent to connect more than a billion people with the UN’s 17 Global Goals through friendship bracelets. The campaign launched this past World Earth Day, on April 22, according to the report.