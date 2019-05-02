WWE Rumors: Big Update On Daniel Bryan’s Health And His Return Date

The former WWE Champion has not been seen since "WrestleMania 35."

Since WrestleMania 35, WWE has already had their Superstar Shake-Up and is building up the card for Money In The Bank later this month. It has been a busy time for the company, but everything has been happening without Daniel Bryan anywhere to be seen. The former WWE Champion has been missing for close to a month and now, there is an update on his injury status and a possible return to in-ring action.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Bryan has now been cleared by doctors and can return to the ring. Very soon, he is going to be written back into WWE television storylines, but it’s not yet known what kind of angle or feud he will be working in.

It is possible that Bryan could be back in an angle by sometime early next week.

Ever since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, Bryan has been absent from all television and live events. The injury he suffered has still not been revealed and it has been reported that everything with it was being “closely guarded” by WWE.

Whatever the injury is or was, WWE doesn’t appear to want to reveal any type of info regarding it. They were going to make sure that Bryan was in no danger, especially considering his semi-retirement a few years ago due to injuries.

Daniel Bryan is now being advertised for WWE Live Events and future episodes of SmackDown Live for matches against Kofi Kingston. It is possible, though, all of that could change with anything that happens in the coming weeks.

Right now, Kevin Owens is going to take on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank. As reported by The Inquisitr, Owens’ recent heel turn was not supposed to happen until later, but the injury to Bryan sped things as far as that storyline was going to go.

It’s not known what is going to happen with Bryan as he was set to continue his feud with Kingston after WrestleMania 35. With some new names and faces on SmackDown Live,

There has been no official word on Daniel Bryan’s injury status or health and that includes his possible return to WWE television and in-ring action. All must be taken as a rumor at this time, but it seems as if the former champion is going to back in front of the fans before too long as he’s reportedly been cleared by doctors.