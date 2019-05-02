Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Goes Braless Under Soaking Wet T-Shirt In Risque New Instagram Snap

One of the best ways to cool off on a hot day is a with a dip in the ocean, and that’s just what Kelly Gale seems to have done in her latest Instagram snap. The Victoria’s Secret model wowed her fans with a sexy new soaking wet social media upload that was sure to get pulses racing.

The latest addition to Kelly’s Instagram feed was shared on Thursday, May 2, and captured the staring off into the distance as she emerged from the ocean. The 23-year-old appeared to have opted to stay clothed for her quick swim, as she sported a thin, white t-shirt in the steamy snap that was completely drenched.The decision caused the garment to become dangerously sheer, revealing that Kelly was not wearing a bra nor bikini underneath, creating a seriously NSFW display for the camera.

The clingy-nature of the saturated top left very little to the imagination, and left only a thin layer of fabric to protect the model from violating the social media platform’s no nudity policy. Kelly’s voluptuous assets were nearly exposed in their entirety underneath the skimpy shirt that perfectly hugged every inch of the stunner’s curves.

In the steamy black-and-white shot, the Swedish-Australian beauty was caught wringing the salty seawater out of her long, dark tresses. The dampness of her locks created a slicked back style, which allowed for the babe to show off the thick hoop earring she added to her racy beach day look, and let her striking, makeup-free features shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell went absolutely wild for the newest post on her page which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up over 8,000 likes after less than one hour of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one of Kelly’s 1.1 million followers wrote, while another said she was “beautiful.”

“You are a goddess of beauty,” commented a third.

The snap appears to be a throwback from a past photo shoot Kelly did, as she’s frequently uploaded shots from the gig to her Instagram account. Just yesterday, she indulged her fans in yet another photo from the shoot that was equally as risque — if not more. In the sexy upload, Kelly was captured wearing nothing but a pair of lace panties, covering up her topless chest and cleavage with a small, floral towel, creating a barely-there look that sent her followers into a frenzy.