Iggy Azalea Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bodysuit In New Instagram Photo

Iggy Azalea is more than ready for the release of her new music video “Started,” which will come out at midnight on Friday, May 3, as she shared with her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Australian rapper took to the social media platform to share her anticipation by pairing the post with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a racy bodysuit that highlights her enviable curves.

In the photo, the 28-year-old singer is posing in an ornate, vintage decorated room while she rocks a strapless leopard-print bodysuit featuring a low neckline with an underwire frame that hugs her voluptuous upper body, helping accentuate and drawing attention to her cleavage and famous busty physique. The bodysuit also boasts a high-cut leg whose sides come up above her hips, increasing the contrast between her full hips and small waist, and thus accentuating her hourglass figure.

Azalea complemented her look with a matching leopard-print light robe that reaches down to her legs. She completed her outfit with a pair of gloves in similar animal print as that of her bodysuit and robe, creating an interesting, convoluted effect that plays with the onlooker’s eyes.

In the shot, Azalea is rocking bright pink hair, which is swept to the side and down in soft waves, creating a vintage-inspired hairstyle.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Azalea shared with her impressive 13 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within just half an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the rapper took to the comments section to praise her looks and to share their enthusiasm over her new music video and single.

“OMGGGGG SERVING LOOKS AS USUAL,” one user wrote.

“The queen is coming to slay not to play,” another one chimed in.

As Idolator has pointed out, “Started” is the second single from In My Defense. The music video’s main themes appear to be wealth and gold-digging, according to the report, which added the detail that the clip was shot inside Paris Hilton’s dog house. In the clip, the hitmaker poses next to an elderly man surrounded by furry friends. Then, in another snap, Azalea is reclining on a floor covered in $100 bills. Also, the clip features a cameo from Trixie Mattel, the report further added.

Azalea’s new single follows the release of “Sally Walker” earlier this year, which marked her biggest hit since 2016, according to Idolator.