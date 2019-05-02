Catelynn Lowell Reveals Girls Trip With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, And Cheyenne Floyd

It looks like the Teen Mom OG stars are gearing up for a girl’s getaway! On Thursday, Catelynn Lowell shared a video on Instagram of an airport and wrote a caption along with it tagging her current reality show co-stars.

“Girls trip here I come!!!” Catelynn captured the video. In it she tagged Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd. All four girls are currently on the hit show Teen Mom OG which is reportedly coming back for another season this year. It is unclear if the trip will be filmed for the MTV show.

Missing from the tags is Bristol Palin who recently revealed she will not be returning to the show for another season. Bristol, along with Cheyenne, was added to the cast back in 2018 after Farrah Abraham was let go from the show. While it appears Cheyenne will be sticking around for another season, Bristol decided to leave the show after only one season.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Bristol took to her social media to speak out and reveal her reasonings for not continuing for a second season of the show.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Although she decided to walk away from the show, she wished nothing but luck to the other cast members adding, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!”

Prior to Farrah Abraham being let go from the show, the cast was comprised of four girls. However, after Farrah left, the show added two new members bringing the total to five. With Bristol gone, it is unclear if the cast will stay at four members or if MTV will add a fifth cast member. If they do add another cast member, it is unclear who they will add.

Catelynn Lowell didn’t provide any other details about the upcoming girls trip and Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd haven’t given any details about the trip either. However, the father of Cheyenne’s daughter did comment on the photo saying that he hopes the girls “have fun.”

Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, new episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV.