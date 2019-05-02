Selena Gomez Sets Instagram Ablaze In Fiery Red Bikini

Selena Gomez might be trying to set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the starlet took to the social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself donning a scarlet red bikini top that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old singer, actress and producer is donning an underwire bikini top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a dark detail in the middle, which adds a little playfulness to the swimsuit. As The Daily Mail recently reported, Selena posed for the photo shoot to promote the Selena x Krahs Swim line, which is launching today, May 2.

According to the report, the collection — which marks the swimwear debut of her best friend Theresa Mingus — includes a bikini top with high-waisted bottoms and a one piece that zips up at the center, giving the wearer the freedom to show off as much or as little cleavage as desired.

In the photo, Selena is glowing as she rocks her short hair swept to the side and styled in large, loose waves that cascade onto her shoulders. Going with the overall palette of the line, she is wearing a bright red lipstick, as well as silver hoops in her ears.

The post, which Selana shared with her whopping 149 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 2.3 million likes and over 44,000 comments within just half an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Selena’s beauty and share their enthusiasm over the photo shoot and the swimwear line.

“SPICY MAMI,” the Instagram handle for brand Fashion Nova wrote, adding red hearts and fire emoji.

“You are the best,” another user wrote.

The line was designed in an effort to combine both comfort and style, Krahs wrote in a post on its Instagram page earlier today.

“Selena and I want Krahs to be for everyone and every body! We couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created,” Krahs added in a separate post.

According to The Daily Mail piece, Selena shared a video to her Instagram on Wednesday in which she said she designed the line keeping her kidney transplant in mind.

“I did have a really good time designing,” Gomez said. ‘”t was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”