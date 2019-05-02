Abigail Ratchford’s Fans Are Shook As She Shows Off Killer Curves In Incredibly Hot Thonged Bodysuit

The 'Queen of Curves' is back in another scandalous snapshot.

Abigail Ratchford is known as the “Queen of Curves” for a reason. The black haired beauty has amassed a crazy big Instagram following of over 9 million loyal fans and she keeps them interested in her page by sharing sexy photo after sexy photo. In her most recent Instagram snapshot, the stunner wows fans in another hot ensemble.

In the snapshot, the model sits on a gravel road and poses in a deserted area. The model looks off to the side in the snapshot, pursing her lips and showing off her flawless face with blush, mascara, lipstick, lip liner, and some fierce highlighter. Once again, the 27-year-old’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight body suit including white, brown, orange, and green patterns.

The model sticks out her derriere as she poses, showing off her curvy booty in barely-there thonged bottoms. The Instagram model’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in the photo and she completes her look with a pair of brown booties and some light blue nailpolish. Since the image went live on her account, it has already received a ton of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 760 comments. Even Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to the post to let Ratchford know that this was one of her favorite photos.

“Ok this is like my favorite shot of you EVER,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning picture and perfect body. Love this style.”

“As always looking absolutely breathtaking gorgeous and beautiful and out of this world you take the most amazing beautiful photo shoots,” another follower wrote along with a flame, kissy face, and flower bouquet emoji.

And since she’s gained such widespread fame on Instagram, Ratchford has been sharing her health tips with fans. In a recent interview with Women’s Fitness, Abigail described her workout routine and why she enjoys working out with others rather than doing her workouts solo.

“To be totally honest I hate working out by myself, so I always have to have either an instructor, trainer, or be there in some kind of class setting or else I’ll slack off,” she shared. “I try to work out three times a week and I definitely watch what I eat. I also try to cut out dairy and sugar if I’m trying to lose weight quick and I drink a lot of water every day. Dandelion tea from whole foods is great and helps with bloating!”

Additionally, she tells fans not to stress so much over their workouts and live your life.