Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Reportedly Covered In Blood After Beating & Shooting Dog

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, a french bulldog named Nugget, after he says that animal nipped at his daughter, Ensley.

According to The Blast, David Eason’s killing of the animal was much more violent and brutal than just shooting the dog. Sources tell the outlet that Jenelle Evans’ husband proceeded to beat the animal until he was basically lifeless.

After the dog allegedly nipped at Ensley, sources claim that David grabbed the dog by his throat and slammed it on the ground. He then reportedly proceeded to slam the dog, throwing it around the house and punching it with close fists.

The source claims that the dog was wailing as Eason beat it to the point of death, but that no one inside the house wanted to try to intervene, because they were too afraid of what David may do.

After beating the dog inside the house, Eason allegedly threw it outside and then went to get a gun. He returned to the dog and shot him. The entire thing was said to be so brutal that David was covered in blood after the incident.

Sources also claim that David wanted the dog dead, and that the entire situation may have been premeditated by Eason so that he had an excuse for killing the animal.

David posted a video of the dog nipping at his daughter, and is allegedly using the moment as the excuse to murder the dog.

The outlet reveals that there can be no legal repercussions for David Eason unless someone files a report. So far, Jenelle Evans has yet to file that report.

As previously reported by Us Weekly Magazine, Jenelle Evans spoke out about possibly filing for divorce, and revealed that she is considering calling it quits with David Eason, much to the delight of many fans, who believe that David is bad news and if Jenelle doesn’t get away from him something worse than Nugget’s death could possibly happen.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized,” Evans told the outlet about the possibility of ending her marriage to Eason.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following her on Instagram, or watching Teen Mom 2 when it airs Monday nights on MTV.