‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Will Appear After The Finale In A ‘Farewell’ Special

Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki will take fans behind the scenes after the 'Big Bang' finale.

Though the series is coming to an end, fans of The Big Bang Theory will get one more chance to embrace the hit show with a special, hosted by Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who play Penny and Leonard Hofstadter.

Express says that after The Big Bang Theory finale airs, there will be another show called Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell that will give a behind the scenes tour of the popular CBS series. The special will reportedly answer questions and “delve deeper into the show than ever before.”

The show will follow the finale on May 16, and it will include interviews of the cast members about The Big Bang Theory series as a whole, and their experiences working together.

Fans on social media are struggling with mixed emotions, saying that they are looking forward to the remaining episodes, but they are sad to see the show end.

“Can’t believe The Big Bang Theory is ending so soon. My life won’t be the same. Thank you guys for the most amazing years.”

The cast has of The Big Bang Theory was immortalized, putting their handprint in cement outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater, says BBC News. The full cast was on hand to celebrate their achievement of 12 seasons and 279 episodes.

A Tearful Goodbye! The Big Bang Theory Cast Films Their Final Episode https://t.co/IjtKnhJsLf — People (@people) May 1, 2019

Jim Parsons who plays Dr. Sheldon Cooper expressed that his time on the series has been “unbelievable.”

“This experience would not have happened at all with any other combination. The chance to memorialize it like this is very fitting and very moving and it’s the most unbelievably perfect end to this experience, so thank you.”

The viewership of The Big Bang Theory has been exceptional, averaging 18 million viewers in the U.S. each year, with growing popularity in the U.K. and around the world.

Cuoco shared that the experience she has had on the show has been so special, and having it come to an end will be tearful for all.

“This is the greatest cast in the world, I feel so honored to be up here and part of this experience. I am completely humbled.”

In the special hosted by Cuoco and Galecki, writers say that there is one mystery which won’t be solved for fans, and that’s the unveiling of Penny’s last name, says The Inquisitr. It’s one of those bits of trivia that many fans have never thought about, but while fans know all of the other characters’ last names, Penny’s maiden name was never revealed, and according to the writers, who appeared at a panel discussion, it never will be.