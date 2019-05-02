Kim Muhovics Busts Out Of Animal-Print Swimsuit, Instagram Thinks She Has ‘Two Beautiful Pairs’

Throw Instagram an attractive blonde in a swimsuit and it will have an opinion.

On May 2, Kim Muhovics updated her Instagram. This outdoor-loving Australian might not be poolside, but she’s making the most of her Melbourne base. It’s called enjoying the great outdoors.

Today sees Kim stopping by Winter Malvern cafe, per her geo-tag. Standing outside the eatery and holding what appears to be one of its juices, Kim is looking happy and healthy. Her choice of clothing seems to be causing more of a stir than her disposition, however. Muhovics’ lime-green and black swimsuit is thin-strapped, animal-printed, and flaunting a hefty amount of cleavage. Simple black pants match the eye-popping upper. Both are acknowledged to be from affordable fashion brand, Fashion Nova. The “bodysuit” mentioned is clarified as coming from Fashion Nova’s “swimwear section,” per Kim’s caption.

A user with no profile picture or attributable gender left their thoughts in a comment.

“Two beautiful pairs of…eyes”

Today’s photo also sees this blue-eyed-blonde called “fantastic and amazing all rolled into one.” Clearly, success comes to this girl regardless of what she’s wearing. Her gingham pink bikini back on April 25 was documented by The Inquisitr. Much like today’s post, it came with a plethora of compliments and high praise for a girl whose Instagram following is somewhat modest.

Kim has 124,000 followers. Her career as a rising Instagram model appears buttressed by one as a makeup artist. As Kim’s Instagram bio states, followers can find her makeup and lash extension services via a linked account. Fans are unlikely hitting “follow” for this girl’s cosmetics perks, though.

With a feed that’s filled with skimpy swimwear snaps and low-cut tops, Kim’s scantily-clad updates seem driven by her audience. The frequent donning of athleisurewear looks and sneakers do, however, peg this model as somewhat of a gym rat. That likely comes in handy for balancing out what appears to be a penchant for eating out. Kim’s updates frequently see her dining out on burgers, fries, and shakes.

Showcase a carefree lifestyle it might, but Kim’s Instagram is doing something else. Frequent shout-outs to Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing place this blonde as an influencer (and she’s doing it well). Posts don’t appear fully promotional, although spotting Instagram models acknowledging either brand has become commonplace. Philosophies largely suggest that the clothing companies send their influencers freebies in exchange for a mention.

Kim appears to have nailed everything from the style to the delivery today. Her “beautiful pairs of….eyes” clearly also shows a fanbase with a sense of humor.