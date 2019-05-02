Krystal Nielson, Chris Randone Prepare For Big Engagement Party, Fans Speculate Secret Wedding Might Be Ahead

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson left Bachelor in Paradise engaged last summer and they have been practically inseparable ever since then. Chris and Krystal have not revealed a wedding date yet, but they have shared via their social media that they are ready to bring all of their loved ones together for a massive engagement party.

Shortly after their Bachelor in Paradise finale aired last fall, Chris moved to California to be with Krystal. They have a new place together and have started a YouTube show, and now they are cementing their commitment to one another.

Earlier this week, Nielson shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her kissing her fiance. She said that it is their engagement celebration week and she was looking for suggestions on a hashtag they could use.

Now, the party preparations are in full swing. Fellow Bachelor in Paradise friends Angela Amezcua and Annaliese Puccini are in town for the engagement party and Krystal shared a shot showing the trio reunited again via her Instagram.

It looks like Krystal and Chris are staying in San Diego for their engagement party, as Nielson has tagged local hot spots like the Ethereal Gardens and the Rustic Root in her social media posts. Annaliese shared via her Instagram Stories that fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Chelsea Roy is in town for the celebration as well.

Chris has been sharing some updates via his Instagram page these past few days as well. In one, he shared glimpses of the venue for Thursday’s gathering.

With this post, it didn’t take long before numerous Bachelor in Paradise fans voiced some suspicions about the event. Some noted that things looked awfully elaborate and wondered if this weekend might actually be a surprise wedding weekend, not an engagement party.

Randone replied to one and insisted that this is an engagement party, but not everybody is convinced. Chris has also been sharing via social media that his mom and sisters are in town, and this is shaping up to be quite the celebration weekend for the BIP couple.

On Thursday morning, Krystal shared some additional tidbits via her Instagram Stories. She brought in hair and makeup people to get everybody ready for the evening, and that will surely lead some fans to speculate further that this may be a secret wedding rather than an engagement celebration.

Could the Bachelor in Paradise stars actually be tying the knot this weekend? Fans will be keeping a close eye on everybody’s social media pages to see who else heads to San Diego and those involved will surely share more updates as the next few days play out.

If indeed Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are gathering everybody together for an engagement party, it looks like it’ll be an amazing event. Bachelor in Paradise fans love this couple and can’t wait to see what comes for them next.