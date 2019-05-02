Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Figure In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

In addition to her Victoria’s Secret duties, Lais Ribeiro still finds time to engage in a series of other campaigns, sneak peeks of which she often shares with her Instagram fans. Late on Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a barely-there bikini that puts her model figure in full evidence.

In the photo in question, the model is lying on her back while rocking a two-piece string bikini featuring a zebra print that consists of triangle top with thin straps that tie behind Ribeiro’s neck, helping accentuate the curves in her upper body while drawing attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottom that ties at the sides, sitting low on Ribeiro’s frame, in a way that showcases the width of her hips, which contrast with her itty bitty waist and highlights her incredibly toned abs. According to the tag and caption she included with her post, the two-piece she is sporting is from Cia Marítima, a popular Brazilian swimwear brand.

She completed her sultry look with a black upper arm bracelet. Ribeiro is lying on the sand amid some tree trunks, a shot that according to her post — written in her native Portuguese — was shot in the country’s northeastern region.

In the photo, Ribeiro is wearing her raven hair in cornrows that spread on the sand near her head. She is wearing black eye makeup that captures the overall tone of the shot nude lipstick redirects the onlookers’ attention to her powerful gaze.

The post, which Ribeiro shared with her 2 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered nearly 64,000 likes and just shy of 400 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their admiration for her in a series of languages, particularly English and Portuguese.

“Don’t look at me like that,” one user wrote in English, pairing the comment with a fire emoji.

“My oh my,” another one chimed in.

In her social media is to be trusted, Ribeiro has been over the moon over the arrival of bikini season. In another post earlier this week, the model once again took to her Instagram page to celebrate the arrival of the warmer months, while promoting swimwear from Victoria’s Secret new line.