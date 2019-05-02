Justin Bieber Posts Inspirational Message About Fear, Anxiety, And Love

Justin Bieber shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Thursday that suggests the pop star is doing well these days and wants to share hope with others.

The Love Yourself singer posted a simple black-and-white selfie where he encouraged those who might be living in fear and doubt, telling them that they are loved.

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won. Fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” he wrote.

“God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and of a sound mind! I haven’t believed the truth about myself. I haven’t believed I am loved. I haven’t believed I am forgiven. It’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around,” the singer confessed.

“I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadness about the people who have betrayed me,” he added.

Bieber, 25, went on to share his faith, telling his followers that Jesus had given him “freedom,” adding how his faith has seen him through some rough times.

Fans had nothing but good things to say to the “Never Let You Go” singer, and many wrote their own encouraging messages. One fan told Bieber that self-care was important, another told the singer to never give up, and another thanked him for the words of wisdom.

In March, the Canadian-born singer opened up about his mental struggles and said that he needed to take a break from music to focus not only on himself but his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Loading...

In February, Vogue reported that the pop star was suffering from depression. In that interview, Bieber said that it was hard for him to trust others and that he struggled with the idea that people were using him. He even discussed how hard it was for him to trust himself at times because he had made mistakes in the past. Bieber, who was once known for urinating in fountains and other mischievous troublemaking, has seemed to turn his life around for the better.

In 2017, the singer canceled the remainder of his “Purpose” tour and looked to the pastor of Hillsong Church, Carl Lentz, to help him through his struggles, People reported. The two have developed a close relationship since the pastor baptized the singer in 2014. Lentz told People that Bieber had a deep faith and loved God — and his post on Thursday expressed that.