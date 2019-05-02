Jenna Jameson Celebrates One Year Of Keto Dieting With Photo Of Her Amazing Weight Loss Transformation

Jenna Jameson has transformed within the last year and she says that a big part of that is thanks to the keto diet. The former adult film actress shared a side by side comparison photo of herself and the weight loss in undeniable.

“Today I celebrate 1 year of being #keto,” she wrote in the caption of the celebratory post. “I have absolutely never felt better! Combining #sobriety, the keto lifestyle and intermittent fasting is the perfect trifecta for me when it comes to a healthy sustainable fitness journey.”

Jameson’s fans sent lots of congratulations her way in the comments section.

“You’re so inspiring and absolutely killing it mama!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Your progress is insane Jenna.”

In response to one of her fans, Jameson admitted that she had lost 75 pounds in the last year. She started off at 200 lbs and now weighs 125 lbs.

Jameson has documented most of her journey with keto on her Instagram page, regularly updating fans on her progress.

Back in February of this year, Jameson shared detailed insight into her meal plans for the day. According to that post, she drinks coffee when she wakes up every morning but delays eating until about midday. Breakfast consists of three fried avocados and an egg with cheese on top. Because she practices intermittent fasting, Jameson said that she typically waits about five hours before eating lunch. That meal is normally a chicken salad.

“I prepare boiled chicken thighs, I strip them, shred the meat and mix in my favorite Trader Joe’s garlic spread, green onions, celery and it makes a yummy kind of chicken salad,” she added.

Loading...

Jameson isn’t the keto diet’s only celebrity fan. As Peoplenotes, Mama June, a reality TV star who has had her own weight loss transformation has admitted to using it as well. Kourtney Kardashian has also said that she’s had positive results on keto as well.

The keto diet limits carbohydrates and encourages adherents to increase the fat content in their meal. The goal of this way of eating is to train the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs. This process is called ketosis from which the diet gets its name.

While keto has gotten lots of praise, there are some who maintain that it’s bad for your health. Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels is one notable public figure who has spoken out about it and called the keto diet detrimental to longterm health during an appearance on The Today Show.