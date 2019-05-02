‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Shows Serious Skin While Flaunting Cleavage In Sexy Leopard Bikini

Kara Del Toro is turning heads in another racy Instagram post. The Maxim model’s fame has spread like wildfire and she’s quickly nearing 1 million followers on the social media platform. In her latest Instagram post, Kara flaunts her incredible body in a stunning swimsuit.

Del Toro’s latest update includes not one but two photos of the model enjoying a little rest and relaxation on vacation. In the caption of the photo, the model makes mention that sunshine makes for the best energy but it appears as though it also makes for the most sexy photos as well. In the first image in the series, the 25-year-old sits on a lounge chair with the beach at her back. She wears her hair up in a bun and looks to be makeup free.

With a glass of rose in hand, Del Toro strikes a pose and shows off her incredible figure in a skimpy leopard print bikini that shows off her stunning legs and taut tummy. The NSFW suit also features a slit in the middle, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for her loyal fans. In the second photo in the deck, Kara poses in almost the same fashion as the first snapshot but this time she shows her pearly whites with a big smile.

So far — the post has earned the bombshell a lot of attention with over 19,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments and growing by the second. While most fans commented on her sultry suit, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she is.

“What a little miss sunshine,” one follower commented with a pink flower emoji.

“This is actually so beautiful.”

“Smiling or not you got the magic Kara,” another fan wrote with praying hand emojis as well as a heart emoji.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that the stunning model has wowed fans with a photo on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the 25-year-old posted a photo of herself standing on a stone set of stairs while she looks off to the side. The blonde-haired beauty wears her long locks pulled halfway back and curled as they fall just around her chest.

She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a white handbag and as usual, she sports a face full of beautiful makeup complete with highlighter, mascara, and matte lipstick. Along with a pair of fitted white pants, Kara stuns in a white lace corset top that hugs her body tightly while showing off ample amounts of cleavage.

Hopefully it will just be a matter of time before Kara stuns her fans once again.