Donald Trump Says He Thinks ‘About God’ To Get Him Through The ‘Witch Hunts’

Donald Trump continued his attacks against prosecutors on Thursday during a National Day of Prayer event, telling attendees that he has gotten through the difficulties of the “witch hunt” against him by thinking “about God.”

While speaking to a crowd consisting of faith leaders, lawmakers and administration officials assembled in the Rose Garden at the White House, according to The Hill,Trump addressed the Mueller investigation, which he has repeatedly called a witch hunt. He told the crowd that he has relied on his faith to get him through.

“People say, ‘How do you get through that whole stuff. How do you go through those witch hunts and everything else?’ ” Trump said. “And you know what we do, Mike? We just do it.”

He then gestured toward Vice President Pence and continued, “and we think about God. That’s true.”

Trump also quoted verses from the Bible to crowd.

“As God promises in the Bible, those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on the wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; and they will walk and not be faint,” Trump said.

“That’s something that Mike and I think about all the time. Right, Mike?” he joked.

On National prayer day POTUS thanks God for getting him through a “Witch Hunt” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q8LCre9sN4 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 2, 2019

Trump also tackled anti-semitism at the event, according to CBS. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway, California, who was seriously injured at a shooting at a synagogue on Saturday, was present at the event, and the president addressed him during his speech.

He said that the United States will fight against the attacks against Jewish people, adding, “you know that rabbi.” He then said that all people have the right to live according to their faith without fear of attack.

Trump surprised many when he won over evangelical and other faith leaders after saying that he doesn’t feel like he needs to ask God for forgiveness, failing to attend faith services, and after numerous reports of his infidelity surfaced. As Politico reported, many of his close advisers think that his administration was divinely inspired. Brad Parscale, his campaign manager, called Trump a “savior.”

Other faith leaders, like Jerry Falwell Jr., say that calling Trump a savior goes a step too far. He said that if you credit God for a good president, then you have to place the blame with God when you have a bad one. Other faith leaders say that it muddies the separation of church and state when you credit a president as being divinely inspired.