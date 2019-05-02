How Kylie Jenner ‘Hacked’ Her Way Around Weed Ban At Travis Scott’s Birthday Party

Even billionaire mothers are partial to cannabis.

Kylie Jenner is reported to have ordered “a truckload of marijuana edibles” at the party she recently threw for boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. May 2 sees Capital Xtra report the Kylie Cosmetics founder to have unleashed her “hacking” side back on April 28. Travis turned 28 on April 30, but Kylie threw her man his bash two days early.

The party might have come with a Cactus Jack theme honoring the Astroworld rapper’s record label, but it came with something else – a strict no-smoking ban. A way around this ban appears to have been simple. As The Blast reports in more detail, Kylie allegedly “contacted” cannabis edibles brand Kiva Confections to satisfy her need for “pot-laced treats.”

“Every single flavor of chocolate bar was provided, and over 50 bags of their Camino cannabis-infused gummies. There were also limited-edition 4/20 Munchies Bars, which sold out in dispensaries, and are chock full of pretzels, potato chips and cookie dough.”

This decidedly adult portfolio of treats is unlikely to have been deployed for Stormi Webster’s lavish February bash – Kylie and Travis’ daughter celebrated her first birthday earlier this year. The presence of cannabis-centric products was, however, the centerpiece concept for Kim Kardashian’s recent CBD-themed baby shower, per Glamour.

Little about Kylie and Travis’ relationship is low-key. Kylie’s Instagram post celebrating Travis’ birthday made major headlines on April 30 for its “let’s f*ck around and have another baby caption.” Alongside seeing Travis respond to the post by calling his girlfriend “Wifey,” the five-picture update fueled major pregnancy rumors. It even saw Kylie personally respond to a comment left by Heather Sanders – Kylie wants a “sister” for Stormi, per The Inquisitr.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star, her rapper boyfriend, and their baby also made headlines in the run-up to Avengers: Endgame. Indulging in some cosplay with ultra-convincing costumes and a signature twist on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s iconic characters, the family looked amazing. Kylie was “captain lip kit,” while Scott was “iron flame.” A separate update with the same costumes came captioned with the aforementioned monikers.

Given that no “flames” were permitted at Travis’ birthday venue, Kylie does, indeed, seem to have “hacked” her way around the no-smoking ban. The Blast reports “over 100” forms of Kiva’s “edibles” being ordered. As Capital Xtra reports, Travis’ birthday treats also included a “gas station themed room with Cactus Jack-themed cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, motor oil and more items.” The rapper blew out his birthday candles on a “huge Air Jordan 1 cake.”

Suffice to say, this party likely ended on a high note.