Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Yellow Swimsuit For New Instagram Post

When Candice Swanepoel isn’t mesmerizing her millions of Instagram fans of her own page, she turns to Tropic of C’s feed, where she promotes her gorgeous swimwear line. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the South African beauty is rocking a bright yellow one-piece featuring a low-cut neckline with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, hugging her figure tightly and helping draw attention to her busty figure. In addition, the swimsuit boasts a high-leg cut, with its sides sitting well above Swanepoel’s hips, highlighting her curves.

The 30-year-old model completed her beach look with a sophisticated straw hat by Lack of Color, as indicated by the tag she included with her post, as well as a bright red necklace. Swanepoel is posing with one leg propped to the side in a way that further showcases her curves, while her head in tilted forward, driving her gaze forward. Because of the position of her head, her hat is partially covering her face, particularly her eyes.

She is wearing her blonde hair tied back, with just a few strands peeking out from under the hat. Swanepoel didn’t include a geotag with her post, but she is standing in front of a body of water, possibly a lake.

The post, which Swanepoel shared with Tropic of C’s 327,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,400 likes and over a dozen comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and leave a trail of hearts and fire emoji.

“Yellow is my fav color,” one user noted, adding a few yellow heart emoji.

“Love this,” another one chimed in.

On her own Instagram page, Swanepoel told her fans that she is staring to prep her skin for the Met Gala 2019 on Monday, adding that she will be sharing tips and tricks to get glowing skin, which prompted some of her followers to wonder whether she is starting a YouTube channel.

“Does this mean you’re starting a YouTube cause I would hit subscribe so fast,” one fans wondered.

“Another Vogue video or a YouTube channel?” another one asked.