Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon’s Ride Or Die Relationship Returns

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon is in for a considerable shock when Victor Newman reveals his secret to her in Las Vegas. The news that Adam Newman is alive will affect her — and nearly everybody else in Genoa City.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) pulled his disappearing act one too many times for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), so she hired Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to track Victor down in Vegas. She wanted to find out what he’s up to. Sharon (Sharon Case) found out about this, and tagged along on what she thought would be a fun vacation away from Genoa City with her new boyfriend.

Sharon Case recently discussed the intriguing storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and Sharon’s trip to Sin City turns out to bring bombshell news for her and the rest of Genoa City. Victor appears at Sharon and Rey’s hotel room, and asks to talk to Sharon. After she’s over the shock of Victor Newman knocking on her door, Sharon talks to him privately, and he gives her the shocking news that Adam Newman is still alive. They take a trip down memory lane and discuss Sharon and Adam’s previous relationship, something which allows Sharon and Victor to reconnect a bit — and to share a softer moment.

According to Case, “It’s a life-changing situation. It was the most intense relationship she’s had; Adam is her ride or die.”

The news is such a shock that it might even affect Sharon’s new relationship with Rey. “I think that there will be a lot of questions about everybody’s relationships because it could change things for Sharon and Rey, Sharon and Nick, and then there’s Chelsea, too. They have to find Adam and see what he has to say about it,” said Case.

The Inquisitr reported that actress Melissa Claire Egan will return as Chelsea Newman, and her filming begins this month. This means that Chelsea should be back in the early summer. With Chelsea and Adam returning, a whole host of issues will arise — including Christian’s paternity. It looks like Nick (Joshua Morrow) will find himself fighting to retain his parental rights.

Case said, “Adam is a key person in Genoa City. Knowing him coming back affects everyone’s lives. It’s going to be a big shock when everybody in Genoa City learns about that. It’s must-see TV!”

Things are about to get crazy in Genoa City, and once the dust settles, nothing will ever be the same for several key players.