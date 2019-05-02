MuellerGate Trends On Twitter After Barr Admits He Never Checked Mueller Report Evidence, Still Cleared Trump

Attorney General William Barr's stunning testimony to a Senate committee on Wednesday has spawned a new trending Twitter hashtag.

Twitter users saw a new trending hashtag when they logged in on Thursday morning — #MuellerGate, which according to the social media analytics site Trends24 reached as high as Number Three on the United States trending charts at around 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and was hanging in there in the Number Five spot shortly after noon.

But beyond being a clear reference to Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller, what was #MullerGate? The trend appears to have initiated with Democratic strategist and podcaster Scott Dworkin, who explained the motivation behind the new hashtag on his Twitter account early on Thursday morning.

Dworkin wrote that the #MuellerGate hashtag referred to a “new scandal” stemming from Atoney general William Barr’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in which Barr admitted that, “he never read the underlying evidence for the report, but still determined Trump was completely innocent,” Dworkin wrote. “That’s ludicrous.”

On March 24, two days after receiving Mueller’s report, Barr penned a four page letter to Congress — posted online by The Associated Press via DocumentCloud. In that letter, Barr announce his decision that, on the allegation of obstruction of justice against Donald Trump, “the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient” to charge Trump with an obstruction offense.

Attorney General William Barr made a stunning admission in his Senate testimony Wednesday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

But on Wednesday, under questioning from California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, Barr admitted that he made the determination that “the evidence…was not sufficient” even though he had never bothered to look at the evidence collected by Mueller, as Inquisitr reported.

After Barr admitted that he personally did not review the evidence uncovered by Mueller, Harris asked Barr, according to a Vanity Fair account, whether “anyone” in the attorney general’s office, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, had reviewed Mueller’s evidence, on which the special counsel base his report.

Barr again said that no one in his office had reviewed the evidence.

“Yet you represented to the America public that the evidence was not ‘sufficient to support an obstruction of justice offense?'” an incredulous Harris asked again.

Bar was scheduled to appear for another session of congressional testimony on Thursday, before the House Judiciary Committee this time, but as CNN reported, Barr backed out of the testimony date, saying that he did not want to be questioned by a lawyer, as Democrats on the committee had proposed, but only by House members in five-minute increments.

“Barr is a coward. He was a no show for today’s House Judiciary hearing, because he knows he couldn’t get through more questioning,” Dworkin wrote in a subsequent #MuellerGate Twitter post. “I’d rather have the empty chair he was gonna sit in serve as AG.”