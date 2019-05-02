Cindy Kimberly Shows Off Gorgeous Stems In Gold Gown With Insanely High Thigh Slit

Instagram model Cindy Kimberly made an appearance at last night’s Billboard Music Awards where she heated up the red carpet. The 20-year-old has a very impressive Instagram following of over 5 million and the black-haired beauty’s fans go absolutely wild when she posts new photos to her account. In her most recent Instagram snapshot, Kimberly walks the red carpet and she looks like a million bucks.

In the beautiful snapshot, Kimberly stands in front of a blue step and repeat with the Billboard Music Awards and MGM Grand logos. The stunner wears her long dark locks down and straight as well as a gorgeous face of makeup with highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipgloss. The model shows some major skin in a form fitting gold gown that drapes all the way to the floor on one side and features an insanely high thigh slit on the other — flashing some major leg.

The top of the dress is a sweetheart cut, showing off Cindy’s toned neckline as well as a little bit of cleavage. The social media sensation completes her look with a matching pair of gold high heels and she looks nothing short of stunning. In just a short time of the post going live, it has garnered a ton of traffic for the 20-year-old with over 188,000 likes and 1,200 comments and growing by the second.

While most followers took to the post to let Kimberly know how stunning she looks in her latest snapshot, countless others commented on her beautiful dress.

“The prettiest girl ever,” one follower commented.

“U look absolutely GORGEOUS.”

“The biggest star on the red carpet. Love that,” another fan gushed.

As fans know, Kimberly first gained widespread fame after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram account in 2016 and asked his followers to help track her down. Sure enough, Bieber was led to Cindy and since then she has gained a massive following on social media. Shortly after Bieber discovered her, Kimberly opened up about the experience to The Daily Mail, saying that she’s “living a fairytale.”

At the time she was put on the map, the 20-year-old says that she was babysitting for small amounts of money and now she’s walking the catwalk and attending Hollywood events.

“When I saw Justin was asking about me I got very emotional because I’ve been a fan of his for more than six years,” she shared. “It seems like a fairytale. A friend of mine often used to joke that one day I’d be one of the girls he talked about and I didn’t believe her. My life’s changed positively since Justin appeared in my life. At the beginning I felt completely overwhelmed and didn’t know how to deal with it but now I’m getting used to it.”

Fans can follow Cindy and all of her latest updates on her Instagram page.