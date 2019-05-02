Palace Sources Address Rumors That Meghan Markle Has Given Birth

Speculation that Meghan Markle’s baby has already been born went into overdrive after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry would be traveling to the Netherlands on May 8. But it looks like the palace has squashed those rumors — at least for now.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, palace sources said the birth has not taken place.

“No royal baby yet,” they said on Wednesday.

Since there was no official due date announced — and since the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has not been attended a public event since March — many believe the royal baby has already been born. Futhermore, her mother, Doria Ragland, has already reportedly arrived in the U.K., fueling even more speculation.

While the royal couple never announced a due date, Vanity Fair reported that Meghan was allegedly due on Sunday.

Meghan also reportedly said — at an engagement earlier this year — that she was due in late April or early May, suggesting that the baby could arrive at any moment. However, that moment has reportedly not arrived.

“It’s a waiting game, it’s up to Mother Nature,” a source close to the couple said.

To bolster that fact that there is no baby, those keeping tabs noticed that the royal couple’s birthday message to Princess Charlotte on Instagram was addressed from “H and M,” and did not include initials from the new baby.

As for Harry’s trip to the Netherlands, the date has been on his roster for some time. Harry is the founding patron of the Invictus Games, and the palace announced that he would be present for the countdown to the event. But Vanity Fair reported that if the baby does not arrive by early next week, he will pull out of the trip.

“There’s no way he’s going to miss the birth of his baby,” a source close to Harry said.

Vanity Fair also reported that eager fans will have to keep their eyes on the royal couple’s Instagram account, where the couple is expected to post the news of the royal baby’s arrival. The outlet also reported that Buckingham Palace would not make any announcements in the middle of the night, so if Meghan does go into labor in the wee hours, the news would reportedly be shared the following morning.

Royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that she did not think the royal couple would keep their baby’s birth a secret. She said the idea that the couple would do so came from a badly-worded, press release, adding that she was sure that when Meghan goes into labor, the couple would let everyone know.