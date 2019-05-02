Marie Osmond To Replace Sara Gilbert On ‘The Talk,’ Here’s Why The Other Co-Hosts Are Not All Happy About It

The 59-year-old 'Donny and Marie' star will reportedly fill the seat vacated by the 44-year-old show creator and co-host.

Marie Osmond has reportedly scored a major TV gig, but not everyone on the show’s cast is happy about it. The 59-year-old Donny and Marie star is allegedly joining the CBS chatfest The Talk, TMZ reports. Osmond will fill the soon-to-be vacant seat of original co-host Sara Gilbert, who also serves as a producer on the Emmy-winning talk show.

Sources connected to The Talk told TMZ that Marie Osmond has already signed on for the coveted co-hosting gig and that her addition to the cast will be announced on next Tuesday’s live show. Marie has been a guest host on The Talk in the past, and ratings reportedly “spiked” when she was at the table.

But the insider added that not all of the other co-hosts— which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and original star Sharon Osbourne—are happy that Marie Osmond was chosen to fill Sara’s seat so quickly. The insider says that at least some of the co-hosts think the newcomer should be someone “younger and edgier” than the 59-year-old “Paper Roses” singer. With the 44-year old Sara Gilbert departing the show, all of the remaining hosts on The Talk will now be over 50 years old except for Eve, who is 40.

The show insider said that amid the co-stars’ alleged grumbles, producers ultimately had the final say. Marie Osmond will take her permanent seat on The Talk just in time for the May sweeps.

Marie Osmond will be busy during her first few months on The Talk. The star’s Las Vegas residency with her brother Donny runs through November, so she will fly back and forth from California to do her five weekly shows at the Flamingo hotel in Vegas.

Marie Osmond started her career when she was in her teens and went on to star with her brother in the popular Donny and Marie variety show in the 1970s. But longtime fans may also recall that Marie Osmond actually had her own talk show with her brother Donny from 1998 to 2000, so she does have some experience with the talk show genre.

Interestingly, Marie Osmond fits in with Sara Gilbert’s original vision for The Talk. When the show debuted in 2010, Gilbert originally wanted it to be focused on parenting issues. Gilbert’s idea for The Talk was sparked by the community feeling she felt in mothers’ groups she joined after giving birth to her first child. Indeed, all of the original co-hosts of The Talk—Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, and Sharon Osbourne—were mothers.

Ten seasons later, Marie Osmond, a mom of eight, and Sharon and Osbourne, a mom of three, will now be the only two women on the show who are mothers. (Eve has four stepchildren.) In fact, Marie and Sharon are both grandmothers. During her most recent guest appearance on The Talk, Marie Osmond revealed that she has four grandchildren and two more on the way.