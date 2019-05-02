The Royal Baby’s Birth Will Be Announced On Official Twitter Account

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry want to keep the location private, but will announce the birth.

While the guessing game continues in reference to the birth of the royal baby, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that as of the morning of May 2, Markle’s baby has not arrived. But while the couple will wait a few days after the birth to share photos with the world, news of the actual delivery will be shared on the official royal family Twitter account, as was the protocol with the birth of Kate Middleton’s children.

Express shared the inside information, clarifying that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to keep images of the new family private for a few days, the birth will be announced after it happens.

The official statement made reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire for privacy surrounding the birth.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. They look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The two locations being speculated about as regards the birth are Frogmore Cottage, where the couple now resides, or Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is 15 miles away from their current Windsor location.

The baby was due in late April or early May, so it’s likely that there will be an announcement on Twitter any day now. The last comment from Duchess Meghan herself came from a chat she had with the Welsh Secretary of State, Alun Cairns. He said that she told him “We’re nearly there,” in late March.

Royal watchers were confused when it was announced that Prince Harry would travel to the Netherlands next week, according to The Inquisitr, causing some to suspect that the baby had already been born. However the official statement from Buckingham Palace says that this isn’t so.

But reporter Chris Ship from ITV clarified — for all of those concerned — that the prince obviously won’t leave town if his baby is born right before he is scheduled to depart.